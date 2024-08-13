Stanback & Williams Earn Honour Roll Recognition for Second Time in Three Games
August 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - A pair of Lion playmakers made the grade on Tuesday as the CFL announced its week ten Honour Roll selections powered by Pro Football Focus. William Stanback earned the top grade at running back while Terry Williams was the highest-graded returner in Sunday's clash with the Elks.
Stanback (73.2 PFF Grade)- rumbled for 87 yards on 13 total carries with 26 yards coming on the opening drive, which ended on a David Mackie touchdown run. The bruising back added nine yards on three receptions. Stanback's 518 rushing yards through nine games is third in the CFL behind Winnipeg's Brady Oliveira and Toronto's Ka'Deem Carey.
Williams (71.3 PFF Grade)- recorded a season-high 152 yards on six kickoff returns, with his longest of the night going for 38 yards, while adding 29 yards on a pair of punt returns. Williams enters week 11 as the CFL's leader with 758 kickoff return yards while averaging 23.0 yards per return.
Both players were also given weekly PFF honours following a narrow 25-24 loss at Calgary on July 21.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from August 13, 2024
- Stanback & Williams Earn Honour Roll Recognition for Second Time in Three Games - B.C. Lions
- Elks Ink Defensive Back Jeremie Dominique - Edmonton Elks
- Stampeders Release Tate - Calgary Stampeders
- CFL Honour Roll: Week 10 - Oakman Earns Player of the Week - CFL
- Roughriders Sign Canadian Linebacker Zach Philion - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian Nathan Rourke Returns to BC Lions - B.C. Lions
- Alston Released - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Stamps Square off with Redblacks - Calgary Stampeders
- CFL Takes to the Skies with WestJet - CFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent B.C. Lions Stories
- Stanback & Williams Earn Honour Roll Recognition for Second Time in Three Games
- 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian Nathan Rourke Returns to BC Lions
- Lions and BC Ferries to Accommodate Touchdown Pacific Ticket Holders with Later Sailing on August 31
- Lions Sign Virginia Cavaliers All-Time Passing Leader Brennan Armstrong
- Lions Open Upper Bowl for August 18 FamFest Battle with the Blue Bombers