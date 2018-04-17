St. Louis Blues Assign Tanner Kaspick to Moose

Winnipeg, MB - The St. Louis Blues announced today the team has assigned forward Tanner Kaspick to the Moose.

Kaspick, 20, was a fourth round selection, 119th overall, of the Blues in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The Brandon, Man. product posted 64 points (25G, 39A) in 60 games split between the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings and Victoria Royals this season. He also tallied three points (1G, 2A) in three playoff games with Victoria. In 216 career WHL games, Kaspick has recorded 158 points (58G, 100A) and won the Ed Chynoweth Cup with the Wheat Kings in 2016.

The Moose open the first round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs against the Grand Rapids Griffins on April 21 and 22. Tickets for Moose home games in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now, and are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Born Jan. 28, 1998 -- Brandon, Man.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots L

