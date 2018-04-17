St. Louis Blues Assign Tanner Kaspick to Moose
April 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The St. Louis Blues announced today the team has assigned forward Tanner Kaspick to the Moose.
Kaspick, 20, was a fourth round selection, 119th overall, of the Blues in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The Brandon, Man. product posted 64 points (25G, 39A) in 60 games split between the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings and Victoria Royals this season. He also tallied three points (1G, 2A) in three playoff games with Victoria. In 216 career WHL games, Kaspick has recorded 158 points (58G, 100A) and won the Ed Chynoweth Cup with the Wheat Kings in 2016.
The Moose open the first round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs against the Grand Rapids Griffins on April 21 and 22. Tickets for Moose home games in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now, and are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
Tanner Kaspick
Centre
Born Jan. 28, 1998 -- Brandon, Man.
Height 6.01 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots L
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2018
- Vegas' Glass Highlights Wolves Roster Additions - Chicago Wolves
- St. Louis Blues Assign Tanner Kaspick to Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Chicago Wolves Retain Illinois Lottery Cup - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Finish Season Strong, Prepare for First Round Series with Checkers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters 2018 Home Opener Set for October 5th - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Sign Goaltender Joel Martin to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Atlantic Division Champion Phantoms Begin Calder Cup Quest this Week - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- D Frank Hora Returned to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sylvain Lefebvre Relieved of His Duties as Head Coach of the Laval Rocket - Laval Rocket
- Jets Recall Sami Niku from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ to Host Roadrunners First Round Watch Parties - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sam Miletic Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins vs Phantoms: Round One Series Preview - Providence Bruins
- Marlies Announce 2018 Calder Cup Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Senators Sign Leier to AHL Deal for 2018-19 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.