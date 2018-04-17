Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
April 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Reto Berra and defenseman Jacob Larsson from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Berra, 31 (1/3/87), has gone 1-1-0 with a 2.31 goals-against average (GAA) and .926 save percentage (SV%) in five games with the Ducks this season. Signed as a free agent on July 5, 2017, Berra made his Anaheim debut on Oct. 13 at Colorado and earned his first win as a Duck on Nov. 20 at San Jose. The 6-4, 218-pound goaltender has posted a 20-36-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.85 GAA and .905 SV% in 76 career NHL games with Anaheim, Florida (2016-17), Colorado (2013-16) and Calgary (2013-14).
Selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Berra went 16-12-2 with three shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .922 SV% in 32 games with San Diego this season. The Bulach, Switzerland native owns a 42-37-6 record with six shutouts, a 2.74 GAA and .913 SV% in 93 career AHL games.
Larsson, 20 (4/29/97), collected 3-13=16 points with a +12 rating and 20 penalty minutes (PIM) in 50 games with the Gulls this season. Larsson led San Diego in plus/minus and ranked tied for third among team defensemen in scoring, assists and points-per-game (0.32). Selected by Anaheim in the first round (27th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Larsson made his NHL debut with the Ducks in 2016-17, appearing in four games from Oct. 13-18, 2016.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2018
- Vegas' Glass Highlights Wolves Roster Additions - Chicago Wolves
- St. Louis Blues Assign Tanner Kaspick to Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Chicago Wolves Retain Illinois Lottery Cup - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Finish Season Strong, Prepare for First Round Series with Checkers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters 2018 Home Opener Set for October 5th - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Sign Goaltender Joel Martin to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Atlantic Division Champion Phantoms Begin Calder Cup Quest this Week - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- D Frank Hora Returned to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sylvain Lefebvre Relieved of His Duties as Head Coach of the Laval Rocket - Laval Rocket
- Jets Recall Sami Niku from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ to Host Roadrunners First Round Watch Parties - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sam Miletic Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins vs Phantoms: Round One Series Preview - Providence Bruins
- Marlies Announce 2018 Calder Cup Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Senators Sign Leier to AHL Deal for 2018-19 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.