Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

April 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Reto Berra and defenseman Jacob Larsson from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Berra, 31 (1/3/87), has gone 1-1-0 with a 2.31 goals-against average (GAA) and .926 save percentage (SV%) in five games with the Ducks this season. Signed as a free agent on July 5, 2017, Berra made his Anaheim debut on Oct. 13 at Colorado and earned his first win as a Duck on Nov. 20 at San Jose. The 6-4, 218-pound goaltender has posted a 20-36-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.85 GAA and .905 SV% in 76 career NHL games with Anaheim, Florida (2016-17), Colorado (2013-16) and Calgary (2013-14).

Selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Berra went 16-12-2 with three shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .922 SV% in 32 games with San Diego this season. The Bulach, Switzerland native owns a 42-37-6 record with six shutouts, a 2.74 GAA and .913 SV% in 93 career AHL games.

Larsson, 20 (4/29/97), collected 3-13=16 points with a +12 rating and 20 penalty minutes (PIM) in 50 games with the Gulls this season. Larsson led San Diego in plus/minus and ranked tied for third among team defensemen in scoring, assists and points-per-game (0.32). Selected by Anaheim in the first round (27th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Larsson made his NHL debut with the Ducks in 2016-17, appearing in four games from Oct. 13-18, 2016.

