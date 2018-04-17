Marlies Announce 2018 Calder Cup Roster

The Toronto Marlies announced today their 24-man Calder Cup Playoff roster ahead of this weekend's Round 1 opening game at Ricoh Coliseum. The Marlies roster consists of 14 forwards, eight defencemen and two goaltenders. The full roster is attached.

This season marks the 10th trip to the postseason in Toronto's 13-year history. Toronto reached 50 wins this season for the third time in franchise history (2007-08, 2015-16). The North Division semifinals opens at home this weekend with Games 1 and 2 at Ricoh Coliseum. The best-of-five series moves to Utica for Game 3 on Wednesday, April 25 and Game 4, if necessary, on Friday, April 27. Toronto will host Game 5, if necessary, on Sunday, April 29. The full series breakdown can be found below.

North Division Semifinals Schedule

1 vs UTI Apr. 21 TBC LNN

2 vs UTI Apr. 22 4:00 PM LNN

3 @ UTI Apr. 25 7:00 PM LNN

4* @ UTI Apr. 27 7:00 PM LNN

5* vs UTI Apr. 29 4:00 PM LNN

* If necessary

All Toronto Marlies playoff games will be televised live on Leafs Nation Network. Purchase a 2018-19 Marlies Membership to secure complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 1 of the Calder Cup Playoffs or for single game tickets.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster features 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

2018 Calder Cup Playoff Roster

Name Number Position

Aaltonen, Miro 45 F

Baun, Kyle 12 F

Borgman, Andreas 55 D

Bracco, Jeremy 27 F

Brooks, Adam 14 F

Clune, Rich 17 F

Engvall, Pierre 47 F

Gauthier, Frederik 33 F

Greening, Colin 38 F

Grundstrom, Carl 27 F

Holl, Justin 4 D

Liljegren, Timothy 7 D

Lindgren, Jesper 42 D

LoVerde, Vincent 5 D

Marchment, Mason 20 F

Marincin, Martin 52 D

Moore, Trevor 9 F

Mueller, Chris 19 F

Nielsen, Andrew 6 F

Pickard, Calvin 31 G

Rosen, Calle 48 D

Smith, Ben 18 F

Sparks, Garret 40 G

Timashov, Dmytro 41 F

