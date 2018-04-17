Monsters 2018 Home Opener Set for October 5th
April 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced today that the 2018-19 Home Opener will be on Friday, October 5th at Quicken Loans Arena and there is a limited time offer available for fans to kick off their summer with some 'sizzling' summer Monsters items!
Available now for a limited time, fans have the opportunity to purchase Opener tickets through our Monsters "Summer Pack". This exclusive Summer Pack includes tickets to the Monsters' Home Opener on Friday, October 5th and your choice of either a custom-made Monsters Hockey Stick BBQ Set OR a Monsters Picnic Blanket & Beach ball bundle!
Monsters Summer packs are only available until Friday, May 4th and can be purchased by visiting www.clevelandmonsters.com/summerpack or by calling 216-420-0000.
Additionally, 2018-19 Monsters Hockey Club Memberships, providing fans the ability to lock in the lowest ticket prices, the best seat locations to each game, custom member benefits, and an exclusive Monsters' jersey are now available for as little as $32 per month! Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey.
