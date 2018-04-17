Senators Sign Leier to AHL Deal for 2018-19

April 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators have signed Boston Leier to an American Hockey League contract for the 2018-19 season.

Leier was signed out of Acadia University on March 22 to an amateur tryout agreement after a four-year USports career in the AUS. In eight games with Belleville, his first foray into professional hockey, he scored four goals and added two assists.

"I'm extremely excited to sign my first professional contact with Belleville," Leier said. "It has been a goal of mine to do this since I entered junior hockey so I'm obviously very grateful for the opportunity. Every member of management, coaching staff and players made my short time there this season a great experience.

"I am excited to start a new chapter with Belleville and could not have done this without my many people, most importantly my family. I am thankful for the opportunities I had here at Acadia University and without our athletic department, coaches, and past and current teammates I would not be where I am today and am very excited to get the season going in the fall."

The 24-year-old Saskatoon native will attend development camp in June, the annual NHL rookie tournament as well as the Ottawa Senators' main camp later this year.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2018

Senators Sign Leier to AHL Deal for 2018-19 - Belleville Senators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.