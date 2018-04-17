D Frank Hora Returned to Reading Royals

April 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have returned on loan defenseman Frank Hora to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

A 21-year-old blueliner from Cheektowaga, New York, Hora is in the midst of his first professional season and has spent the majority of this year with the Royals where he's compiled one goal, 13 assists and 14 total points across 62 games with Reading.

Before starting his professional career, he spent four seasons with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he produced 11 goals, 80 assists, 91 points and 235 penalty minutes in 241 games.

The Phantoms begin their quest for the 2018 Calder Cup Championship this Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence with Games 1 and 2 of their Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Bruins. Both games will begin at 7:05 p.m.

On the verge of the club's 12th postseason appearance in franchise history, the Phantoms have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005) and carry a 58-52 overall mark in 110 career AHL postseason outings. This is the fifth regular season division title in franchise history and the team's first since arriving in the Lehigh Valley.

Playoff strips, 10-game flex packs and single game playoff tickets to the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are all on sale now!

Be here for every home playoff game in your same great seats with the Playoff strip and receive a FREE Official Orange Out Phantoms Playoff T-Shirt with each seat. The "pay as we play" option offers a convenient payment plan and the largest discount on tickets.

Flex packs give fans the flexibility of selecting the games and number of tickets they want. For more information on Phantoms playoff packages, contact the Phantoms office at 610-224-GOAL [4625].

The Phantoms will once again be hosting an Orange Out during each home playoff home this season. Fans are encouraged to wear orange to each and every postseason game at PPL Center as we create the best and most exciting home-ice advantage in the league.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.