Roadrunners Add Three More on Tryouts

April 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Cam Dineen and forward Brayden Burke to amateur tryouts, as well as goaltender Ty Reichenbach to a professional tryout.

Dineen, 19, joins the team after completing his third full season in the Ontario Hockey League, spending time with the North Bay Battalion and the Sarnia Sting. In 65 games this season, the 2016 third round selection (#68 overall) of the Coyotes registered 20 goals and 44 assists for a total of 64 points. At 5'11" - 183 pounds, the native of Toms River, New Jersey will wear #4 for Tucson.

Burke, 21, comes to Tucson following four seasons in the Western Hockey League. The left-handed winger finished fourth in WHL scoring this season, tallying 31 goals and 82 assists for a total of 113 points with the Moose Jaw Warriors. Hailing from Edmonton, Alberta and standing at 5'10" - 165 pounds, the Arizona Coyotes signed Burke to an entry-level contract on March 2. With the Roadrunners, his jersey will be #41.

Reichenbach, 24, will serve as the team's third goaltender following the conclusion of his rookie season with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL. A former Norwich University standout, the 6'2" - 199 pound netminder marked a .911 save percentage in 45 games this season under while playing the fourth most minutes among goalies in the league. Reichenbach will don #45 with Tucson.

Game 3-5 of the Roadrunners first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs will be held at Tucson Arena, starting on Wednesday, April 25. Games Four and Five, if necessary, will be in Old Pueblo on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 respectively. Individual game tickets for the games are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.