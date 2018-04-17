Jets Recall Sami Niku from the Manitoba Moose

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets announced today that they have recalled defenceman Sami Niku from the Manitoba Moose.

Niku, 21, made his NHL debut on Apr. 3 at Montreal and scored on his first shot. He has also played 76 games for the Moose, recording 54 points (16G, 38A) and a plus-17 rating. The native of Haapavesi, Finland won the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL's outstanding defenceman. He is the first Moose player and just the second rookie to win the award. Niku has also been recognized by the league as a 2017-18 First Team AHL All-Star and named to the AHL All-Rookie Team.

Niku was drafted by the Jets in the seventh round (198th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Sami Niku

Defence

Born Oct 10 1996 -- Haapavesi, Finland

Height 6.00 -- Weight 168 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2013-14 JYP-Akatemia Mestis 30 0 3 3 16 2

2014-15 JYP-Akatemia Mestis 39 3 22 25 24 8

2014-15 JyP HT Jyvaskyla SM-liiga 12 0 1 1 6 1 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 JyP HT Jyvaskyla SM-liiga 38 4 7 11 2 2 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 JYP-Akatemia Mestis 7 0 2 2 4 1

2016-17 JyP HT Jyvaskyla SM-liiga 59 5 22 27 26 3 15 1 5 6 2

2017-18 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 1 0 1 0 0

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 76 16 38 54 30 17

NHL Totals 1 1 0 1 0

