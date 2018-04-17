Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ to Host Roadrunners First Round Watch Parties

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, shared today that the club will hold watch parties for the first two games of its first round Calder Cup Playoffs series against the San Jose Barracuda at Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ in Tucson.

Located at 1801 N. Stone Ave, just minutes from the Tucson Convention Center and downtown, all Roadrunner fans are welcome to join the fun and watch the team in their first-ever playoff games. Both food and drink specials will be available throughout the evening.

"The Calder Cup Playoffs are a special time and we are excited to share all of the moments gathered together with our fans, even when the team is on the road," Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman said of the event. I invite all of Roadrunner Nation to come wearing Roadrunner gear, be loud and be proud."

Games 1 and 2 of the series will take place at SAP Center in San Jose on Thursday, April 19 and Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Game 3 (Wednesday, April 25) of the series, which will take place at Tucson Arena, as well as Games 4 & 5 if necessary, are on sale now HERE.

For more information on the club, visit the team's offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson or call 866-774-6253.

