St. Cloud Sweeps Bismarck in North Dakota

Bismarck, ND - Jack Kelly (Northwestern) blasted a three-run home run and helped lead St. Cloud (29-18) to a 10-4 win against Bismarck (23-25) on Sunday. The Rox have won six games in a row and have a two-game lead in first place of the Great Plains West Division.

St. Cloud scored four runs in the first inning to take an early lead. Garrett Delano (Brown) hit a single to left field and scored Gus Steiger (South Dakota State). In the next at-bat, Kelly crushed a three-run home run.

Freddy Achecar (Georgetown) drove in one of his three runs in the game in the third inning, hitting a single that scored Kelly to put the Rox ahead 5-3.

The Rox extended their lead in the seventh inning, scoring four runs. Achecar singled and scored Delano. Ben Carew (Kent State) scored Kelly on a groundout in the infield. Zack Elliott (Minnesota) drilled a two-run single and scored Landon Stephens (Miami-Ohio) and Achecar to cap off the inning.

Leading 9-4 in the eighth inning, Achecar grounded out to the right side of the infield and scored Jordan Barth (Augustana).

Trae Robertson (Missouri) earned the win on the mound, tossing five innings. Lucas Gather (California-Berkeley) and Kevin Davis (USC Upstate) both threw two innings out of the bullpen.

St. Cloud returns home on Thursday, July 18th against the Bismarck Larks at 7:05 p.m. It's Summertime St. Patty's Night presented by Grain Belt Premium.

