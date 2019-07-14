Waterloo Shut out 5-0 by MoonDogs

The Waterloo Bucks (24-24, 4-8) were shut out 5-0 by the Mankato MoonDogs (22-26, 7-5) on Sunday afternoon. Waterloo managed just three hits and left eight runners on base.

Kyler Arenado (2-3, 2B) had the lone multi-hit game for Waterloo, going 2-3 with a double.

A three-day All-Star break begins on Monday, with the Northwoods League All-Star Game being held on Tuesday, July 16 at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo. The Home Run Derby is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch of the All-Star Game at 7:05 p.m.

Patrick Ferguson, Dylan Phillips, Alonzo Rubalcaba and Jimmy Smiley will represent Waterloo as All-Stars, with Fergson selected to participate in the Home Run Derby. Both events can be heard on the Bucks Radio Network powered by 1650 The Fan.

