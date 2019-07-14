Kenosha Rocks the Rockin' Robins

Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Rockin' Robins made their first and only appearance of the season at Kapco Park last night. In the series finales against the Kenosha Kingfish, the Lakeshore Chinooks re-branded for one night to the Rockin' Robins in support of owner and Hall of Famer, Robin Yount.

Coming off a 6-3 win in Kenosha, Lakeshore looked to break out the brooms. With four days' rest, James Hulbert was set to take the mound Sunday afternoon. He would begin work with a 9.00 era. In his last appearance, July tenth, he would work one and two thirds innings. He faced only four batters and stuck out two of those faced.

Coming into tonight's game, both teams have faced each other three times. Two times at Simmons Field in Kenosha and one other time at Kapco Park. In the two games at Simmons Field, Lakeshore was able to handle Kenosha with ease, defeating Kenosha 15-5 and 6-3. The only matchup at Kapco park, before tonight, resulted in a Kingfish victory of 7-4.

With the All-Star break quickly approaching the Lakeshore Rockin' Robins would turn to their bullpen to handle the game today. Two walks and a single would get things started in the Rockin' Robins season debut. A wild pitch by Hurlbert would allow the Kingfish to score the first run of the game. Hurlbert would settle in and retire the next two batters to get out of the inning. The Rockin' Robins would be retired in order in the bottom of the first.

Tony Grabowske would replace Hurlbert in the second. Another walk would get the second inning started for Kenosha. Grabowske would retire the following two batters. An error by Troy Black would open the door for the Kenosha offense as Connor Mang, who drew the walk, would score from first. Two singles and a double would push two more runs across for Kenosha. After another walk the call to bullpen would be made and Grabowske would only make it two-thirds innings. The Australian, Jarod Large, would take his place on the mound. He would only face one batter in the second as Kenosha would ground into a fielder choice.

After recording two quick outs, Lakeshore catcher Trent Bauer would single up the middle for the Robins first hit of the game. Ronnie Sweeny III would follow with strikeout and Bauer would be stranded at first base. Large would be back out for the top of third and retire the Kingfish in order. Justin Olson would draw a walk with one out in the Robins side of the third. Cole Barr followed with the second hit of the night to center and Kenosha's center fielder would bobble the ball. The center fielder's miscue would allow Olson and Barr to reach scoring potion. Following the error, Daryl Myers and Mike Trautwein would be sat down. Lakeshore would leave two runners in scoring position and still trial 5-0.

Another runner for the Kingfish would reach base curiosity of the walk. Brendan Hueth, Kenosha runner at first, would be given the green light and try to take second. Trent Bauer would overthrow the Lakeshore infielder covering second base. Hueth would advance to third on the error by Bauer. Kenosha would score Hueth on a sacrifice fly to centerfield. That would be it for Kenosha as Large would retire the last batter of the inning.

With one out in the fourth, Troy Black would reach first on an error by the third baseman. Bauer would walk and two runners were on the base pads once again for the Robins. Ronnie Sweeny III would ground out to second, but the two runners would both move into scoring position. David Dunn would come to the plate with two outs and drive a shot to left center field. It would score both runners and the Robins now trailed the Kingfish by four runs. Justin Olson and Cole Barr would each be hit by pitches and reach first and second. That would be it for Lakeshore in the fourth inning.

Continuing to follow the bullpen strategy, Jack Pagliarini would enter the game in the fifth inning. Kenosha jumped on Pagliarini early. A triple by Nate Thomas would start things off. A single by Zach Nogalski allowed Thomas to score. After a wild pitch, which allowed Noglaski to advance to second, Connor Mang would single, and Kenosha had runners at the corners. Jake Cosgrove would step into the box and drive a ball into the left field corner for a double and the Kingfish would push across another run. Drew Dyer would single and another run for Kenosha would come to the plate. Kenosha would score four more runs in the top of the fifth. Jesse Slinger would also be subbed in and he would record the last out of the inning.

Trailing 10-2, the Rockin' Robins would come to the plate looking to chip away at Kenosha's lead. After a Mike Trautwein groundout, Jake Thompson would walk, and Troy Black would be hit by a pitch. Lakeshore once again threatened with two on and one out. A strike out and a pop out would Lakeshore's threat in the fifth inning.

Kenosha would be retired in order in their side of the sixth. David Dunn would lead off the sixth for the Robins and he would be hit by the pitch. Dunn would be shaken up on a failed pick of attempt, but he would stay in the game. After reaching second Dunn would reach third on a wild pitch with two outs. Daryl Myers drive the ball to deep left field but would get under the ball a touch too much. Lakeshore would leave Dunn at third and fail to score once again.

Slinger would work an inning and third before being replaced by Ryan Schmit. Jake Artz would replace Dunn in centerfield as well. Schmit would allow a single and work a clean seventh by not allowing any runs. After flying out to right field, Jake Thompson would draw his second walk of the game. Black would fly out to right as well and that put two outs on the board. Following the fly out, Gunner Hellstrom would sub in for Trent Bauer. Thompson would steal second and Hellstorm would be hit by the pitch. Getting aggressive, Lakeshore called for another steal. Thompson stole third and Kenosha's catcher proceeded to throw the ball over the third baseman's head. Thompson would score. Sweeny III would single, and Lakeshore had runners at the corners with two outs. Jake Artz would fly out to end the threat in the seventh.

Brendan McGuigan would sub in for Schmit in the top of the eighth. Mike Jarvis, of Kenosha, would lead off the inning with a double. McGuigan would bounce back by striking out three consecutive batters. Justin Olson led Lakeshore's side of the eighth with a walk. Cole Barr would step into the batter's box and on the third pitch he would drive a two-run home run to deep left field. Trenton Wallace would walk with no outs. Trautwein ground out to second and Wallace would reach second. Jake Thompson and Troy Black would be sat down and Wallace would be stranded at second.

Luke Sommerfeld would take the mound in ninth and he would strike out the first batter. After allowing a walk, Sommerfeld would retire the next two Kenosha batters. Hellstrom would being the bottom of the night for Lakeshore. He would strike out and Sweeny III would follow with a walk and advance to second on a wild pitch. Jake Artz and Justin Olson would be put out and that would be all form Kapco Park. Lakeshore left 13 runners in scoring position with tonight's loss. James Hulbert took the loss (0-1) Luke Stephenson recorded his first win of the year (1-3). 10-5 Was the final of tonight's game.

The Northwoods League All-Star break begins tomorrow, and all-star Will Klein will be traveling to Waterloo, Iowa to make an appearance in the game. After the three-day All-Star break the Chinooks head to Madison for a two-game set against the Mallards. First pitch on July 18th is at 6:35p.m.

