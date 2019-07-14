MoonDogs Sweep Bucks with Shutout Win Sunday

Mankato, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs had early offense and solid pitching on Sunday that led them to a 5-0 shutout win and series sweep over the Waterloo Bucks.

Scoring began with the MoonDogs in the first. James Gargano (Butler) scored on an Adan Fernandez (FIU) single to make it 1-0.

In the third, Josh Elvir (Angelo State) drove in Gargano for his and the Dogs second run scored of the game. In the next at bat, Mikey Perez (UCLA) crushed a three-run bomb. His 4th home run of the summer gave Mankato a 4-0 advantage after the third.

Garrett Gilbert (Creighton) crushed his first home run of the summer with a no doubter in the fourth. The MoonDogs owned a 5-0 lead the rest of the way to notch a sweep of the Waterloo Bucks and enter the all-star game with a pair of wins.

Carter Rustad (San Diego) pitched 4.2 innings on Sunday as the MoonDogs starting arm. He allowed three hits, walked three and struck out six. In relief, Shane Barringer (Bellarmine) came in and finished the fifth and worked through the sixth. Barringer earned the win, he also struck out two along the way. Nick Hull (Grand Canyon) came in to work the seventh and eighth and recorded two strikeouts. Jack Pilcher (Butler) shut things down in the ninth with two more strikeouts, adding to the MoonDogs final game total of 12.

The loss went to Waterloo's starting arm, Daniel Colwell (UCLA). The southpaw worked through the first five frames surrendering eight hits and five runs (two earned). He retired two Dogs batters with strikeouts.

Over the next three days, MoonDogs pitcher Tyler Lesley and outfielder Josh Elvir each will represent the Dogs and the Angelo State Rams at the Northwoods League All-Star Game on July 16. Elvir will also compete in the league's home run derby prior to the game's 7:05 p.m. start time. Each of the all-star events will be held at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa.

