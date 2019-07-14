Kingfish Thump Chinooks 10-5

MEQUON, Wisc. - The Kenosha Kingfish (4-9) will head to the Northwoods League All-Star Break on a high note after a 10-5 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks (5-7) on Sunday night at Kapco Park.

RHP Sam Marhefke (Loras College) started for Kenosha and pitched three shutout innings on two strikeouts.

LHP James Hulbert (Richmond) took the loss for Lakeshore giving up one run on one hit in one inning pitched.

The Kingfish started the scoring in the first and led 1-0 after a wild pitch that scored 2B Ethan Owens (Drury).

In the second inning CF Brendan Hueth (Saint Joseph's) drove in a run on a single and LF Mike Jarvis (San Diego State) doubled deep to left field to extend Kenosha's lead 4-0.

3B Roberto Peña (College of Central Florida) drove in the final run of the second putting Kenosha up by five.

RHP Ben Stephens (Eastern Illinois) earned the win for Kenosha. He gave up two runs on one hit in three innings.

Jarvis put the Kingfish up 6-0 in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly scoring Hueth.

Lakeshore battled back in the bottom of the fourth with two runs on a CF David Dunn (Northwestern) triple.

Kenosha scored four more runs in the fifth inning to go up 10-2 on five straight hits to start the frame.

Jacob DeLabio (Carthage College) made his first appearance this summer for the Kingfish. He pitched a scoreless ninth inning striking out two.

The Kingfish return from the all-star break on Thursday, July 18 on the road at Wisconsin Rapids at 7:05 p.m. CT.

