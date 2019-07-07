St. Cloud Drops Game One to Bismarck

Bismarck, ND - Gus Steiger (South Dakota State) drove in two runs for the second game in a row, but St. Cloud (23-17) dropped the series opener to Bismarck by a score of 9-4.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the Rox pushed two runs across in the third inning. Jordan Barth (Augustana) hit an RBI-single into left field and scored Zack Elliott (Minnesota). In the next at-bat, Garrett Delano (Brown) scored Ben Carew (Kent State) on a sac-fly RBI to center field.

In the ninth inning, Steiger blooped a 2-run double into right field and scored Carew and Barth.

Riley Ahern (St. Cloud State) started the game and tossed four innings. Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul), Delano and Max Rippl (Kent State) all saw action on the mound in that order.

The Rox conclude the two-game road series against Bismarck on Monday with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch time.

St. Cloud returns home on Tuesday, July 9 against Rochester at 7:05 p.m. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will be performing throughout the game presented by Brandl Motors. It's also Rox Baseball Cap Giveaway presented by Franklin Graphics to the first 250 fans.

