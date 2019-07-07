Green Bay Falls in Game One with Madison

July 7, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards came out and defended their home field in big fashion, defeating the Booyah 15-5 on Sunday afternoon.

Madison scored first in the second inning, picking up one run. However, Green Bay quickly responded by scoring three runs in the third inning. Cooper Morrison was the first run to cross home for Green Bay after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Chris Williams. After a Brady West walk, Mike Ferri dug in for the Booyah with the bases full. Ferri took an 0-2 pitch to the right side of the infield that snuck through to the outfield and scored Jarrett Ford and Nick Kreutzer to give Green Bay a 3-1 lead.

The Mallards responded in a hurry by picking up three runs in the bottom half of the third, and Madison never again trailed in the game.

At the plate, Blaise Maris was hot on Sunday for the Booyah, going 3-4 with a two-run home run in the fifth inning. The long ball for Maris was his second of the season, both coming against Madison. Brady West finished 1-2 with two walks, and Ferri picked up two RBIs. New catcher Logan Rezash recorded a base hit in his first appearance at the plate for Green Bay.

On the mound, Will Saxton was handed his third loss of the season after going four innings and giving up three earned runs on the mound. Jacob Paulishak went one inning, giving up four earned runs and Bobby Dorta also went an inning while allowing two earned. Jesse Philp pitched in two full frames, not allowing a single run and walking two.

Green Bay and Madison meet tomorrow night in Green Bay for the last meeting at Capital Credit Union Park this season. Garrett Martin takes the mound for the Booyah as they look to split the two-game set with the Mallards. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Capital Credit Union Park features over 1,500 free parking spots within a 5 minute walk. Visit booyahbaseball.com for details.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.