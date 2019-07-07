Woodchucks Can't Finish After Fast Start against Dock Spiders

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Woodchucks wasted no time getting to business. In the top of the 1st with two outs, T.J. Reeves hit a single, and a throwing error by Dock Spiders catcher Kellen Sarver allowed him to advance to 2nd base. The next batter, Angel Tiburcio, hit a single to bring him home, giving the Chucks a 1-0 lead.

The Chucks added on in the 2nd inning. Cam Swanger drew a walk with one out, Santino Miozzi hit an infield single and a throwing error allowed Swanger to get to 3rd. Kaeber Rog came up and hit a hard ground ball to 1st base, where he recorded an out. But it was enough for Swanger to come home, and put the Chucks up 2-0.

Wisconsin wasn't done. T.J. Reeves ripped a triple with one out in the top of the 3rd inning, and Angel Tiburcio hit a sacrifice fly to bring him in on the very next at bat. It was the second run of the game scored by Reeves, and the second RBI for Angel.

The Dock Spiders finally answered in the bottom of the 3rd. A throwing error by Kyle Simmons allowed Charlie Maxwell to get on base, and a single from Tate Kolwyck put him on 3rd. Aaron Anderson then hit a sacrifice fly to left field that allowed Maxwell to come home, making it a 3-1 ballgame.

The Dock Spiders tied up the ballgame in the bottom of the 4th. After a leadoff walk to Luke Robinson, starting pitcher Robert Wigielnik gave up back-to-back doubles that allowed two runs to score. We went into the 5th inning tied up at 3-3.

There wasn't any scoring for a while, as both teams' pitchers got into a groove and pitched a few scoreless innings. But then, in the bottom of the 7th, the Dock Spiders struck again. After J.C. Ariza got the first two batters out, an error and two walks loaded the bases for Luke Robinson, who hit a single into right field to make it a 5-3 Dock Spiders lead.

The Woodchucks could not respond, with the last eleven batters they sent to the plate recording an out. The final score 5-3 in the Dock Spiders favor. The Woodchucks fall to 1-4 to start off the second half of the season.

Top Performers

Angel Tiburcio drove in two runs with a base hit and a sacrifice fly.

T.J. Reeves started the game hot, with a single and a triple in his first two at bats.

Next Up

The Woodchucks return home tomorrow on Monday, July 8th to face the Dock Spiders at 6:35 PM. It will be Grandparents Night! Bring the grandkids and get half off tickets and $1.00 hot dogs. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

