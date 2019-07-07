Bombers Come from Behind to Beat Lakeshore

The Battle Creek Bombers mounted a comeback to beat the Lakeshore Chinooks 5-4 at Kapco Park on Sunday afternoon.

Lakeshore got out to an early lead off of Battle Creek starter Keith Carpenter in the first inning. Cole Barr led off the bottom of the first inning with a double, stole third base, and was brought home on an RBI groundout from Jake Thompson. The Chinooks added one more in the second inning as Kolby Johnson dropped a deep fly ball in right field.

Lakeshore starter Parker Coyne worked out of trouble early in the game, allowing base runners in each of his first five innings but not allowing runs in any of the frames. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Chinooks added another run, thanks to a solo home run from Ronnie Sweeney III. In the sixth, though, Battle Creek would break through as John Malcom scored on a wild pitch. The run broke a 15-inning scoreless streak for the Bombers.

Battle Creek would come a bit closer in the seventh inning, as Michael Morrissette grounded into a bases-loaded fielders' choice to the first baseman Sweeney, but Lakeshore failed to get a runner out. In the eighth inning, Battle Creek would take the lead with three runs off of Lakeshore pitcher Ryan Schmidt. Singles from Roy Thurman and Gabe Sotres put the Bombers in front, and an RBI groundout from Jack Merrifield would provide some much-needed insurance.

Lakeshore would climb back a bit in the bottom of the eighth inning, as Jake Thompson singled off of Ping-Chun Ho to bring the Chinooks within one. Ho would then give way to Pablo Arevalo, who worked out of the rest of the eighth in his first outing since June 28.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Beaux Bonvillain came out to register his third save of the season and did just that. Bonvillain retired the Chinooks in order, and the Bombers won by one.

Battle Creek and Lakeshore meet for the final time this season on Monday at Kapco Park at 6:35 central time.

