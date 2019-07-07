Green Bay Defensive Errors Hands Mallards Victory

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Mallards (27-14) added another win to their record after defeating the Green Bay Booyah (18-23), 15-5. Madison was able to take advantage of Booyah's consistent errors by the infield to snag the victory.

The first run of the game occurred in the bottom of the second, off an RBI double by Austin Blazevic (Southeastern Missouri) to give Madison a 1-0 lead.

Green Bay responded quickly in the top of the third, tying the game at one with a sacrifice fly to center field by Chris Williams (Chipola College). Gaining momentum, Booyah took a 3-1 lead off an error by the Mallards first baseman.

A lead change did not discourage the Mallards. In the bottom of the third, Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) slammed an RBI single to bring another run, but ended up scoring on a throwing error to make the score 3-3. A sacrifice fly by Jordan Stephens (Miami-Ohio) finished the inning and brought the Mallards above Green Bay 4-3.

Errors made by Green Bay were costly in the bottom of the fourth. Blazevic kicked off the inning by doubling, followed by an RBI fielder's choice by Wade Stauss (Southeastern Missouri) to bring the Mallards up 5-3. An error on the shortstop brought in another run, and a sac fly by Bigbie lead to a 7-5 lead for Madison. Before finishing the inning, the Mallards were able to notch another run off a passed ball to make the score 8-3.

The Booyah started to crawl back in the game with a two-run home run by Blaise Maris (Florida Tech), to cut the lead to 8-5.

During the sixth inning, Madison ran over the Green Bay defense. Three consecutive RBI singles, followed by two wild pitches brought the Mallards above Green Bay 13-5. Followed by a solo home run from Blazevic and an RBI single by EJ Ranel (Lenior-Rhyne), the Mallards finished the inning with a 15-5 lead.

Green Bay was unable to come up with any runs to chomp the Mallards 10 run lead, handing Madison their 27 win of the season.

Mallards starter Quinn Gudaitis (Illinois Wesleyan) earned the win after powering through five innings, punching out six strikeouts.

The loss was awarded to Green Bay starter Will Saxton (Florida International). Saxton threw for four innings, giving up eight hits.

Top Mallards

- Blazevic was named Impact Player of the Night for the second game in a row, after going 4-for-5. He contributed a home run, two doubles and two RBI.

- Bigbie earned three RBIs to help the Mallards secure the win.

- Ben Anderson got on base five out of six plate appearances, finishing 1-for-2 with four walks.

Turning Point

The Mallards stunned the Green Bay defense, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to help secure the win.

Up Next

Madison and Green Bay will travel to Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow to complete their two-game series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

