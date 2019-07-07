Rafters Pick up Big Road Win in Kokomo

Kokomo, Ind. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (3-2) improved to above .500 in the second half with a 6-5 road win over the Kokomo Jackrabbits (2-3) Sunday afternoon.

The Rafters struck first in the opening frame when Josh Nicoloff scored on a Balk to take a 1-0 lead. Rapids then built a 4-0 lead with RBIs by Davion Downey, Osvaldo Tovalin and Edarian Williams in the third inning.

After Kokomo got a run back in the bottom of the third, Downey answered with an RBI double to give Wisconsin Rapids a 5-1 lead. Kokomo chipped away at the Rafters lead and tied the game in the bottom of the eighth.

Roman Trujillo drove in a run with a bunt single in the ninth to put the Rafters back on top 6-5. Brayden Bonner closed out a clean ninth inning to get the win for the Rafters. Kenny Johnson is credited with the loss in relief for the Jackrabbits.

The Rafters close the series in Kokomo on Monday before travelling to Fond du Lac for one game. The team then returns home to face the Dock Spiders at Historic Witter Field on Wednesday for Quality Feed and Seed Bark in the Park Night.

