St-Amant Et Khisamutdinov Will Join the Lions
October 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - Today, the Laval Rocket (AHL) assigned two players to the Trois-Rivières Lions.
Forwards Shawn St-Amant and Arsen Khisamutdinov have been cut from the Laval Rocket camp and will join the Trois-Rivières Lions camp on Tuesday morning.
All the players at the Trois-Rivières Lions camp will be off tomorrow. Camp will resume on Tuesday morning (October 12) at 10 a.m. at the Colisée Vidéotron.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 10, 2021
- Lions Make First Round of Cuts at Training Camp - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster & Schedule - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - October 10 - ECHL
- Americans Welcome Back Eric Roy - Allen Americans
- St-Amant Et Khisamutdinov Will Join the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Condors Return Training Camp Invites to Wichita; Crinella Returned from Springfield - Wichita Thunder
- Adirondack Thunder Announce Initial 2021-22 Training Camp Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Indy Fuel Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster - Indy Fuel
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Admirals Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.