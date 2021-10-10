St-Amant Et Khisamutdinov Will Join the Lions

Trois-Rivières - Today, the Laval Rocket (AHL) assigned two players to the Trois-Rivières Lions.

Forwards Shawn St-Amant and Arsen Khisamutdinov have been cut from the Laval Rocket camp and will join the Trois-Rivières Lions camp on Tuesday morning.

All the players at the Trois-Rivières Lions camp will be off tomorrow. Camp will resume on Tuesday morning (October 12) at 10 a.m. at the Colisée Vidéotron.

