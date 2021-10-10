Condors Return Training Camp Invites to Wichita; Crinella Returned from Springfield

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder stand for the National Anthem(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that Alex Peters, Cam Clarke, Jay Dickman and Brayden Watts have all been released from their training camp invitations with the Condors and returned to Wichita. Additionally, Peter Crinella was released from his invite with the Springfield Thunderbirds and returned to Wichita.

Dickman and Watts appeared in the Condors' only preseason game on Friday night. Watts, who is originally from Bakersfield, finished with a shot on net while Dickman had two. Crinella played in Friday's game for Springfield against Providence and recorded a goal.

Training camp opens on Tuesday, October 12. The roster and camp schedule will be released in the coming days.

The Thunder will open their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

