ECHL Transactions - October 10

October 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 10, 2021:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Iowa:

Logan Drackett, G

David Brancik, D

Trois-Rivieres:

Anthony Dumont-Bouchard, G

Jacob Graveline, F

Eliott St-Pierre, D

Xavier Parenteau, D

Donovan Vezina, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Frankie Melton, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G added to training camp roster

Add Jimmy Mazza, D added to training camp roster

Add Blake Thompson, D added to training camp roster

Add Greg DiTomaso, D added to training camp roster

Add Jake Ryczek, D added to training camp roster

Add Nick Hutchison, F added to training camp roster

Add Peter MacArthur, F added to training camp roster

Add Colin Long, F added to training camp roster

Add Shane Harper, F added to training camp roster

Add Nick DeVito, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Smith, F added to training camp roster

Add Alexandre Carrier, F added to training camp roster

Add Nick Rivera, F added to training camp roster

Add Robbie Payne, F added to training camp roster

Add Preston Kugler, D added to training camp roster

Add Nick Mangone, F added to training camp roster

Add Ethan Busch Anderson, D added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Irvine, F assigned by Utica, added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Kaplan, F assigned by Utica, added to training camp roster

Add Samuel Laberge, F assigned by Utica, added to training camp roster

Add Patrick Grasso, F assigned by Utica, added to training camp roster

Allen:

Add Eric Roy, D signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Dawson Butt, F added to training camp roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Oliver Cooper, F added to training camp roster

Greenville:

Add Ethan Cap, D added to training camp roster

Add Alec Rauhauser, D added to training camp roster

Add Kevin McKernan, D added to training camp roster

Add Christian Kasastul, D added to training camp roster

Add Roshen Jaswal, D added to training camp roster

Add Frank Hora, D added to training camp roster

Add Bryce Reddick, D added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Rinaldi, F added to training camp roster

Add Gavin Gould, F added to training camp roster

Add Max Zimmer, F added to training camp roster

Add Ben Freeman, F added to training camp roster

Add Maxime Fortier, F added to training camp roster

Add Frederic Letourneau, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Bradley, F added to training camp roster

Add Dean Yakura, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyriq Outen, G added to training camp roster

Add Justin Nachbaur, F assigned by Charlotte, added to training camp roster

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned by Charlotte, added to training camp roster

Add John Lethemon, G assigned by Ontario, added to training camp roster

Delete Anthony Wyse, D suspended by team, removed from training camp roster

Iowa:

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D added to training camp roster

Add Adrien Beraldo, D added to training camp roster

Add Jake Linhart, D added to training camp roster

Add Billy Constantinou, D added to training camp roster

Add Jack Billings, F added to training camp roster

Add Kaid Oliver, F added to training camp roster

Add Ben Sokay, F added to training camp roster

Add Joe Widmar, F added to training camp roster

Add Nick Pastorious, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Carlson, D added to training camp roster

Add Yuki Miura, F added to training camp roster

Add Weiland Parrish, F added to training camp roster

Add Jeff Solow, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Edquist, G added to training camp roster

Add Fedor Gordeev, D assigned by Minnesota, added to training camp roster

Add Hunter Jones, G assigned by Minnesota, added to training camp roster

Add Riese Zmolek, D assigned by Iowa (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Kris Bennett, F assigned by Iowa (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Kuffner, F assigned by Iowa (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Bryce Misley, F assigned by Iowa (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Trevin Kozlowski, G assigned by Iowa (AHL), added to training camp roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Jet Greaves, G assigned by Cleveland, added to training camp roster

Norfolk:

Add Jake Theut, G added to training camp roster

Add Kai Edmonds, G added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Cook, D added to training camp roster

Add Paul Meyer, D added to training camp roster

Add Eric Williams, D added to training camp roster

Add Samuel Thibault, D added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Rhodes, D added to training camp roster

Add Nick Schaus, D added to training camp roster

Add Alex Tonge, F added to training camp roster

Add Cody Milan, F added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Gagnon, F added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Collins, F added to training camp roster

Add Dean Balsamo, F added to training camp roster

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F added to training camp roster

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D added to training camp roster

Add Scott Kirton, F added to training camp roster

Rapid City:

Add Adam Carlson, G added to training camp roster

Add Hayden Lavigne, G added to training camp roster

Add Cole Kehler, G added to training camp roster

Add Christian Evers, D added to training camp roster

Add Kenton Helgesen, D added to training camp roster

Add Callum Fryer, D added to training camp roster

Add Chase Harrison, D added to training camp roster

Add Tristan Thompson, D added to training camp roster

Add Derek Perl, D added to training camp roster

Add Jake Wahlin, F added to training camp roster

Add Stephen Baylis, F added to training camp roster

Add Calder Brooks, F added to training camp roster

Add Logan Nelson, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Valentini, F added to training camp roster

Add Alec Butcher, F added to training camp roster

Add Darren McCormick, F added to training camp roster

Add Zach Court, F added to training camp roster

Add Alden Weller, D added to training camp roster

Add Bailey Brkin, G added to training camp roster

Add Colton Leiter, F added to training camp roster

Add David Tendeck, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona, added to training camp roster

Add Lukas Parik, G assigned by Ontario, added to training camp roster

Add Hudson Elynuik, F assigned by Tucson, added to training camp roster

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Arsen Khisamutdinov, F assigned from Laval by Montreal, added to training camp roster

Add Shawn St-Amant, F assigned by Laval, added to training camp roster

Tulsa:

Add Daniel Mannella, G added to training camp roster

Add Mike McKee, D added to training camp roster

Add Jarod Hilderman, D added to training camp roster

Add Tanner Lishchynsky, D added to training camp roster

Add Wyatt Trumbley, D added to training camp roster

Add Trey Phillips, D added to training camp roster

Add Alex Kromm, F added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Ernst, F added to training camp roster

Add Jimmy Soper, F added to training camp roster

Add Jack Doremus, F added to training camp roster

Add Eddie Matsushima, F added to training camp roster

Add Logan Coomes, F added to training camp roster

Add Carson Denomie, F added to training camp roster

Add Dylan Sadowy, F added to training camp roster

Add Francesco Corona, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Gilmour, F added to training camp roster

Add Adam Pleskach, F added to training camp roster

Add Duggie Lagrone, D added to training camp roster

ECHL Stories from October 10, 2021

