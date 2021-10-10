Americans Welcome Back Eric Roy

October 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, and Globe Life are proud to announce the team has signed defenseman Eric Roy for the 2021-2022 season.

The Kelly Cup winning defenseman returns to Allen for a second stint having played with the club from 2015 to 2018. Roy's best year came in 2016-2017 where he had 35 points in 40 games.

"In today's practice, Eric Roy looked like he did when he was leading the league in scoring for defenseman," said Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "He's been working in the mines so he's fit and strong. He has an elite skill set that I'm excited to see back on our power play."

The former fifth round pick of the Calgary Flames, in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft has 10 games of duty in the American Hockey League, with the former Lake Erie Monsters (Cleveland).

Roy joins the Americans roster for training camp this week. The Americans home opener is on Saturday, October 23rd against the Wichita Thunder. Get your Season Tickets NOW at Allen Americans Dot Com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.