Lions Make First Round of Cuts at Training Camp

October 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - Today, the Trois-Rivières Lions announced the cut of five players.

Jacob Graveline (F), Donovan Vézina (F), Eliott St-Pierre (D), Xavier Parenteau (D) and Anthony Dumont-Bouchard (G) have all been cut from the Lions training camp.

With the addition of Shawn St-Amant (F) and Arsen Khisamutdinov (F), the Lions now have 24 players at their camp.

All the players at the Trois-Rivières Lions camp will be on leave tomorrow. The camp will resume on Tuesday morning (October 12th) at 10 a.m. at the Colisée Vidéotron.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.