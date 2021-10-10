Admirals Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster

NORFOLK, VA. -- The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, officially began Training Camp for the 2021-22 season on Sunday. They also released the official Training Camp roster.

The roster consists of 16 players as of Sunday, October 10, (7 forwards, 7 defensemen, and 2 goaltenders).

Practices will be held at Norfolk Scope, with the Blue vs Gold scrimmage game being played at Chilled Ponds Ice Sports Complex. That will take place on Friday, October 15 at 7:30pm. The event is free and open to the public. Practices at Norfolk Scope will be closed to the public.

Norfolk Admirals Training Camp Roster

Forwards (7)

Dean Balsamo, Anthony Collins, Anthony Gagnon, Scott Kirton, Cody Milan, Chris Ordoobodi, and Alex Tonge

Defensemen (7)

Ryan Cook, Mackenzie Dwyer, Paul Meyer, Kyle Rhodes, Nick Schaus, Sam Thibault, Eric Williams

Goaltenders (2)

Kai Edmonds and Jake Theut

The Admirals return to the ice on October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM at Norfolk Scope.

