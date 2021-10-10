Worcester Railers HC Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster

October 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today the 2021-22 training camp roster.

28 players will hit the ice on Monday, Oct. 11 at the DCU Center. See below for a breakdown of the training camp roster.

Forwards (17) - Liam Coughlin, Canon Pieper, Nolan Vesey, Egor Borshchev, Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman, Brent Beaudoin, Jacob Hayhurst, Jake Coleman, Tyler Poulsen, Mike Moran, Neil Robinson, JD Dudek, Ross Olsson, Grant Jozefek, Bret Parker, Drew Callin, and Anthony Repaci.

Defensemen (8) - Bryan Etter, Zach Malatesta, Nick Albano, Charlie Spetz, John Furgele, Myles McGurty, Bryce Martin, and Karl Boudrias.

Goaltenders (3) - Brody Claeys, Justin Kapelmaster, and Corbin Kaczperski.

Find a more detailed training camp roster HERE. Make sure to follow along on all our social media accounts for daily updates from camp. For any media requests during Training Camp please contact Manager of Communications & Broadcasting Cam McGuire at camm@railershc.com.

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on Oct. 23 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season, memberships, mini-plans, ticket packages, and single-game tickets, visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.

