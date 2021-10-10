Indy Fuel Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs have announced the club's roster for 2021-22 Training Camp, set to begin Monday, October 11 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The 2021 Training Camp roster features 17 total players, including 10 forwards, five defensemen, and two goaltenders. The group features eight players who appeared on the 2020-21 Indy Fuel roster.

In addition to announcing the Training Camp roster, the Fuel announced the signing of goaltender Mitch Gillam to a standard player contract (SPC). Additionally, forward Griff Jeszka and Alexis Girard have been signed to Pro Tryout Contracts.

Two Fuel players have received invites to American Hockey League training camps under tryout contracts. Defenseman Keoni Texeira will join the Stockton Heat while Cedric Lacroix will attend the Hartford Wolf Pack training camp.

All training camp sessions and regular-season practices will be closed to the public.

2021-22 Indy Fuel Training Camp Roster:

Forwards: Diego Cuglietta, Seamus Malone, Colton Heffley, Tommy Apap, Quin Foreman, Jared Thomas, CJ Eick, Lincoln Griffin, Griff Jeszka, Spencer Watson

Defensemen: Ryan Zuhlsdorf, Mike Lee, Christopher Cameron, Alexis Girard, Kirill Chayka (not yet reported)

Goaltenders: Michael Lackey, Mitch Gillam

Opening Night of the 2021-22 Indy Fuel season arrives on October 23

