Adirondack Thunder Announce Initial 2021-22 Training Camp Roster

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils and AHL's Utica Comets, have announced their initial 2021-22 training camp roster. Additionally, the Utica Comets have assigned forwards Jordan Kaplan, Patrick Grasso and Sam Laberge to the Thunder.

Kaplan, 24, is set to play in his rookie season. The Bridgewater, NJ native spent three seasons with Sacred Heart University before transferring to the University of Vermont for his senior season. Kaplan collected 58 points (26 goals, 32 assists) in 116 NCAA games.

Grasso, 25, is also set to make his professional hockey debut following five years at the University of New Hampshire. The Des Moine, IA native notched 97 points (49 goals, 48 assists) in 138 games at the NCAA level. Grasso played three seasons in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers, cementing 106 points (43 goals, 63 assists) in 196 games.

Laberge signed with the Thunder for the 2020-21 season but then inked a deal with the Allen Americans following the North Divison opt-out. The 24-year-old played in 50 games with the Americans last season and picked up 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists). Laberge turned pro in 2017-18, appearing in 66 games with the AHL's Texas Stars and then 31 more with the team in 2018-19. The Châteauguay, QC native spent parts of four seasons with the Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL (166 games, 55 goals, 65 assists, 120 points) and was named captain of the team for his final season.

See the Thunder's initial training camp roster below.

FORWARDS

9 - Colin Long (ECHL)

10 - Nick Hutchison (ECHL)

11- Shane Harper (ECHL)

12 - Frankie Melton (ECHL)

13 - Jordan Kaplan (AHL)

16 - Pete MacArthur (ECHL)

17 - Alex Carrier (ECHL)

18 - Sam Laberge (AHL)

21 - Patrick Grasso (AHL)

23 - Nick Rivera (ECHL)

26 - Nick Mangone (PTO)

28 - Ryan Smith (ECHL)

29 - Robbie Payne (ECHL)

37 - Nick DeVito (ECHL

DEFENSEMEN

5 - Preston Kugler (PTO)

7 - Ethan Busch Anderson (PTO)

8 - Blake Thompson (ECHL)

19 - Jake Ryczek (ECHL)

20 - Greg DiTomaso (ECHL)

77 - Jimmy Mazza (ECHL)

GOALIES

1 - Alex Sakellaropoulos (ECHL)

Training camp is set to open on Monday, October 11th at Cool Insuring Arena.

