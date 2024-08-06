Spitters Fall Short of Late Inning Comeback

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game two of the two-game series against the Kalamazoo Growlers, 3-2, in front of a franchise record crowd of 4,894 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

With a game that had a ton of playoff implications, the Pit Spitters were seeking a win to complete the sweep against the Kalamazoo Growlers. The game got off to a shaky start as the Growlers threw the first offensive punch when Xavier Delgado singled to right field with two outs. Gabe Springer followed up with a two-run home run to give the Growlers a 2-0 lead. Following the home run given up by Reilly Shafer, the pitching duel went toe-to-toe with Tanner Ware.

The Growlers led off the top of the sixth inning with an offensive opportunity as Brodey Acres was hit by a pitch. Delgado was able to advance Acres on a single to center bringing him to third. Korbin Griffin hit a single to center that scored the insurance run for the Growlers extending their lead to 3-0. In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Pit Spitters offense got a rhythm in their bats. Jt Sokolove led off with an infield single, followed with a throwing error made by Brandon Sanchez to put two runners in scoring position. Mark Kattula grounded out to second scoring Sokolove to bring the score to 3-1. Brady Gavula hit an infield single back to the pitcher that allowed Piasecki to score and brought the score to 3-2. In the bottom of the ninth, Carter Hain led off the inning with a double to left field. Brandon Chang dropped a sacrifice bunt that advanced Hain to third with just one out. Sokolove flew out to left field on the first pitch for the second out. Piasecki ended the game with a groundout to first base sealing the victory for the Growlers, 3-2.

The Pit Spitters drop to 20-13 in the second half of the season and to 37-31 overall, while the Growlers improve to 20-12 in the second half and to 38-29 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Reilly Shafer threw six innings allowing three runs on six hits and allowed one walk. Dominic Mauro threw three innings of scoreless relief allowing three hits and striking out two.

With the loss tonight, the Pit Spitters drop to second place in the second half Great Lakes East division standings. With four games remaining on the season, the Pit Spitters need to win out their four-game road trip and need Kalamazoo loses one to be in contention. The Pit Spitters will take to the road for the start of a four-game road trip to Rockford and Battle Creek. First pitch against the Rivets is tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. CT. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

