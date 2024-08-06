Northwoods League Awards 23 Share the Glove Equipment Grants; 2 Additional Grants Available

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League Foundation, in partnership with NWL teams and Official Uniform & Equipment Supplier, Rawlings Sporting Goods, has awarded 23 equipment grants to youth baseball and softball organizations across the Midwest totaling more than $50,000.

"Local youth teams are heartbeat of their communities and provide kids with the opportunity to develop lifelong skills and friendships," said Tina Coil, Northwoods League Deputy Commissioner. "We are grateful to partner once again with our member teams and equipment partner, Rawlings Sporting Goods, to support youth baseball and softball across the Midwest."

Each grant features a collection of Rawlings equipment, including one set of catcher's gear with mitt, nine fielding gloves, six batting helmets, three bats and one bucket of practice balls.

The Share the Glove initiative supports participation in youth baseball and softball activities throughout Northwoods League communities, and was introduced in 2018 as part of the League's 25th Season Celebration. Annually, Northwoods League affiliates promote the grant and collect applications from youth organizations in their local markets.

Grants are still available in the Rochester, MN, and Royal Oak, MI, markets. For more information, please contact the Rochester Honkers and Royal Oak Leprechauns directly.

The Northwoods League Foundation proudly recognizes the following organizations as this year's recipients of a Share the Glove equipment grant, and the NWL market they represent:

City of Marshall Recreation Battle Creek, MI

Bismarck Youth Baseball Bismarck, ND

The Richardton Baseball Club Dickinson, ND

Esko Youth Baseball Duluth, MN

Augusta Majors Baseball Eau Claire, WI

Oakfield Recreation Association, Inc. Fond du Lac, WI

Pulaski Girls Softball Organization Green Bay, WI

West Portage Little League Kalamazoo, MI

Kenosha Hawks Fastpitch Club Kenosha, WI

Eastern Howard Greentown Junior Baseball League Kokomo. IN

Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse La Crosse, WI

Crush Cedarburg Gril's Fastpitch Club Lakeshore, WI

McFarland Recreation Aquatics & Play (MRAP) Madison, WI

507 Sports Foundation Mankato, MN

Magic City Youth Baseball Minot, ND

Pecatonica Sports Association Rockford, IL

Swanville Athletic Boosters St. Cloud, MN

Port Arthur Nationals Little League Thunder Bay, ONT

Leelanau County Youth League Traverse City, MI

Waterloo Leisure Services Waterloo, IA

Mosinee Youth Girls Softball Wausau, WI

RCW Baseball/Softball Association Willmar, MN

Plover Whiting Youth Athletics Wisconsin Rapids, WI

