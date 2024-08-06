Rochester Splits Doubleheader vs Duluth

The Honkers split their doubleheader on Tuesday with Duluth.

Game one continued last night's affair where they had a 2-0 lead and ended up winning 9-4. Petey Craska went 1/2 out of the nine spot in the lineup with an RBI double. Paul Schoenfeld had an RBI single in the first and drove in a run with a walk in the seventh.

Joe Sperry had a solid outing in middle relief, going five innings while allowing three runs.

Game two did not go the Honkers' way as they lost 10-3 in seven innings.

Duluth scored three times in the first, but the Honkers answered with two of their own thanks to Dom Rodriguez's RBI single and a Blaine French sac fly.

Petey Craska came up in the fourth and hit a towering home run that hit high off the apartment complex in right field.

His brother, Joey, had a phenomenal outing out of the bullpen until the seventh where he gave up five runs. Outside of the end, he went five innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out four.

Rochester is now 15-15 in the second half and sit three games out of first place with four games left. They will be at Mayo Field for the final time in 2024 tomorrow night to host La Crosse.

