Growlers Drop Game One to Traverse City

August 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, Mich. - In game one of a two-game set on Monday, the Kalamazoo Growlers (37-29, 20-12) fell 6-2 to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (37-30, 20-12).

Traverse City struck first in the opening frame, putting on each of the first four batters before an out was recorded. Back-to-back RBI singles by Camden Traficante and Mark Kattula put the Pit Spitters up a pair.

Kalamazoo answered the very next inning. After a pair of singles to open it up, an RBI sac fly by Trey Wells brought K-Zoo back within a run.

Kalamazoo would not score again until the ninth, leaving nine runners on base while putting together seven total hits. Growlers starter Adam Berghorst could only go three frames and had a runner in scoring position each inning. In the third, the Pit Spitters loaded the bases with just one out before Berghorst forced his way out of it with a popout to short and an inning-ending strikeout.

Against the Growlers pen, Traverse City would add on a run in the fourth off of an RBI double by Kattula. Two innings later, Kattula would start another rally scoring Traficante on an RBI single. Four batters later, a bases-loaded walk by Carter Hain extended the Pit Spitters lead to four.

A Traficante RBI single in the seventh and Lawson Knight RBI single in the ninth would be the final pieces of offense of the night as the Growlers' offense fell flat in a comeback attempt.

For the fourth time in five years, the Pit Spitters will take the 131 Rivalry having won its seventh game against Kalamazoo this season. K-Zoo and Traverse City will meet for one final time on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

