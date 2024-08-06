Kenosha Eliminated from Playoffs After Droping Both Games in Wausau
August 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
WAUSAU, WI- The Kenosha Kingfish are now mathematically eliminated from the playoffs after dropping both games in Wausau.
Due to rain yesterday both games in the series were played today in seven innings. Kenosha dropped the first game by a score of 6-1, with the Woodchucks leading for the games entirety.
Kenosha would get out to a 2-0 jump in game two after a Brandon Nigh first inning home run. It would not last long as three straight two-run home runs gave Wausau a 6-2 lead. They did not look back from there as the Woodchucks won 16-6.
Kenosha will finish their three-game road-trip in Green Bay tomorrow at 6.35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.
