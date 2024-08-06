Rockers Fall In Final Meeting with the Chinooks This Summer

Mequon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (16-14) came up short against the Lakeshore Chinooks (11-20) at Kapco Park tonight 8-4. This was the first time Green Bay has lost to Lakeshore all season. The Rockers return home tomorrow night for a 6:35 p.m. matchup with the Kingfish.

Green Bay out-hit Lakeshore 10-6 in tonight's defeat, and the first of those was a first inning single off the bat of Sam Miller (Columbia). With that base knock, the shortstop reached 70 hits on the season.

Fast forward to the second, and the Rockers took the first lead of the game on a RBI-single from Andrew Harris (UW-Parkside). However, that lead was the last the Rockers would have, as the Chinooks poured on five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Green Bay got one of those scores back in the top of five thanks to a double from Mateo Matthews (Wagner), but Lakeshore responded with a two-run bottom of the inning to jump in front 7-2.

The Rockers put up one run in both the sixth and seventh innings with a pair of RBI-singles from Matthews and Makani Tanaka (Oral Roberts) to draw within three, before the Chinooks tallied an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth to make the game 8-4.

With Green Bay down to its final out, two batters were hit by a pitch before Logan Gregorio (Northern Illinois) drew a walk to load the bases. The Rockers were unable to keep the rally going, and ended up suffering their only loss of the campaign to the Chinooks.

Green Bay heads back to Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow for its final home game of the summer at 6:35 p.m. against Kenosha Gates open at 5:30 and Johnny Wad begins playing live music from then through the end of the third inning.

The matchup with the Kingfish is both Fan Appreciation Night and Youth Sports Night, so there will be plenty going on at the park. In addition to multiple giveaways and a "jerseys off their back sale," all children that show up in a youth sports jersey will receive a free outfield box seat ticket.

