A Double Header to Remember - Chucks' Bats Explode

August 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







The Chucks and Kingfish played two seven inning games at Athletic Park with the Chucks taking game one 6-1 and game two 16-6. They improve to 21-10 in the second half and 47-18 overall.

The Chucks put up three runs in the first as Max Galvin (U of Miami) found a sacrifice fly and Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) doubled to score two more. The Chucks led 3-0 after one.

In the 3rd they added two more on a Galvin two-run home run, his 12th of the season. It was his third RBI of the game as the Chucks led 5-0.

The offense added one more in the 5th as Galvin scored on a wild pitch. He finished the game 1-1 with three runs scored. The Chucks led 6-0 after six innings.

Game one was domination from the mound as Edwin Alicea (Nova Southeastern U) got his team leading 10th start and went three scoreless innings allowing just one hit, no runs, and had five strikeouts.

Brayden Marks (Bradley U) came in and pitched the final four innings. He had two strikeouts which gave the Chucks their 594th of the year, broking the single season strikeout record in franchise history. He allowed just one run to give himself his first win of the season.

Game two started out differently, with the Kingfish striking two runs in the first inning off starter Travis Lutz (Bradley U). Lutz would pitch a total of two innings allowing just three hits and two runs.

Hayden Christiansen (Xavier) singled to lead off the 2nd and Bryce Hubbard hit his 8th HR of the season to tie the ball game. In the 3rd inning, the Chucks scored four runs, two coming from Drew Berkland (U of Minnesota) who hit his fifth HR as he played in his first game since July 1. Galvin, Soliz Jr., and Samuel Fischer (FIU) all singled to make it five straight hits and six in the inning. Chucks led 6-2 after three.

The fourth inning saw eight runs from the Chucks, as they had their first three home run inning of the season. Galvin, Hubbard, and Fischer all hit bombs as the Chucks sent all nine hitters to the plate. They finished with five home runs in the game which is a season best.

In the 5th, they added two more with hits from Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M Corpus-Christi), Vance Sheahan (U of South Carolina Upstate), and Galvin. Galvin finished 4-5, making it his third four hit game of the season. The Chucks finished the night with 20 hits in just seven innings, tying their season best.

The Chucks will play two more at home against the Minnesota Mud Puppies tomorrow and Thursday. Tomorrow is 6:35 PM first pitch with the first 500 fans receiving a Woody bobblehead!

