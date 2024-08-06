Dock Spiders Drop Heartbreaker to Madison, 3-2

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders suffered a close loss on Tuesday night at Hair-Baker Field, falling 3-2 to the Madison Mallards. The Dock Spiders now hold a record of 25-40 for the season and 12-20 in the second half.

The Mallards started the scoring in the fourth inning with a two-out single to right field by Dawson Hokuf (Cincinnati), bringing in Frankie Carney (Cincinnati) to make the score 1-0.

The Dock Spiders tied the game in the fifth inning. A double by Preston Knott (Northwestern) was followed by a triple to center field by Adam Cootway (UW-Whitewater), evening the score at one.

The score remained tied until the eighth inning. Caleb Granger (Florida A&M) delivered five strong innings, allowing only three hits, one earned run, and striking out three.

In the eighth inning, with a runner at third base and two outs, a single to left field by Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) brought home Charlie Marion (Madison), giving Madison a 2-1 lead.

Madison extended their lead in the ninth inning. With runners at first and second base and one out, a hard ground ball from Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State) to third base brought home Dawson Hokuf (Cincinnati) from second base after third baseman Miles Vandenheuvel (Eastern Arizona) made an error, making the score 3-1.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Dock Spiders loaded the bases with one out. A strikeout of Adam Cootway brought Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) to bat with the Dock Spiders down to their final out. Barragan singled into left field, scoring Colton Angell (Southeastern CC) from third base to make the score 3-2. However, the runner at second base, Travis Strickler (Embry-Riddle), was out trying to get back to third base (7-5) to end the game, securing the Madison victory and clinching their playoff spot with a 3-2 win.

The Dock Spiders close their road schedule on Wednesday at Wisconsin Rapids, with the first pitch against the Mallards at 6:35 p.m.

