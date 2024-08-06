Rockers Visit the Chinooks with Chance for Season Sweep

Mequon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (16-13) travel to face the Lakeshore Chinooks (10-20) at 6:35 p.m. tonight at Kapco Park. Green Bay took down Lakeshore 6-3 yesterday to take game one of the home-and-home series. After game two, the Rockers return home to play the Kingfish at 6:35 p.m. tomorrow in the final contest at Capital Credit Union Park this season.

In last night's matchup between the Rockers and the Chinooks, Green Bay scored two runs apiece in the second, third, and fourth innings - which was enough to take care of business. The first of those two runs came on a single from Makani Tanaka (Oral Roberts). The outfielder was also responsible for both scores in the fourth inning, as he hit a two-run home run for his sixth long-ball of the summer. For his efforts, Tanaka was named Northwoods League Player of the Night.

In between Tanaka's two-run single and two-run blast, Jake Bold (Princeton) and Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) crushed back-to-back solo-shots in the third. Both Bold and Harms now have 11 home runs this season.

Meanwhile on defense, Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) only allowed one run across his six inning start. The righty fanned five batters in that time as well. Once Howell's day was done, Nainoa Cardinez (Hawaii) kept up the solid pitching. The closer didn't cede a run or hit over his two innings of work and struck out three Chinooks.

Green Bay will look to replicate its shutdown pitching tonight with Caleb Ruter (Colorado Mesa) taking the mound in Mequon. The southpaw has made five starts this season, three of which have lasted at least four innings. Ruter has 15 strikeouts in 18.1 innings.

The Rockers head back to Titletown tomorrow for their final game at home this summer. Green Bay hosts Kenosha at 6:35 p.m. and gates open at 5:30. The tilt is Fan Appreciation Night at Capital Credit Union Park, which features a "jerseys off their back sale" plus live music from Johnny Wad up until the end of the third inning.

Additionally, tomorrow's game is Youth Sports Night, so any child that shows up in their youth sports jersey will receive a free outfield box seat ticket.

