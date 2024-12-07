Spirit Welcome Generals for Superhero Night Presented by CAN Council

December 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (14-12-1-0) host the Oshawa Generals (18-9-1-1) on Wednesday, December 4th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

The Spirit and CAN (Child Abuse & Neglect) Council are proud to host Superhero Night on Saturday. Resources and information will be available to fans in the Budweiser Red Room, the Spirit will wear specialty superhero jerseys during the game, and children are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 467

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Wednesday, December 4th where they fell to the Soo Greyhounds 2-0. Andrew Oke stopped 25 of 26 shots he faced, but the Spirit were held off the scoresheet despite 38 shots on goal.

The Generals last played on Friday, December 6th where they defeated the London Knights by a score of 5-3 to snap their 19-game winning streak. After falling down 3-0, the Generals responded with five unanswered goals to win the game. Five different Generals scored with Beckett Sennecke picking up a goal and two assists in the game.

This Season:

Saginaw and Oshawa have faced off once so far this season with the Generals coming out on top by a score of 5-3 on October 20th. The Generals scored three straight goals, one coming midway through the first and the next two were within 30 seconds of each other in the opening of the second period. Saginaw answered midway through the second as Michael Misa scored. With less than two minutes left in the second, Beckett Sennecke scored what ended up being the game winning goal. 6:12 into the third Ethan Hay scored for Saginaw cutting the Generals lead to 4-2. Beckett Sennecke scored his second goal of the night six minutes later adding some insurance to Oshawa's lead. Saginaw scored again with five minutes left in the third for a final score of 5-3.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa returns to the lineup after serving his one game suspension on Wednesday against the Soo. Misa is currently riding a ten-game point streak and in those ten games he has tallied seven goals and 14 assists. Joey Willis was just named to the preliminary roster for the US World Junior team. Willis has recorded a point in seven of his last nine games, totaling 13 goals and seven assists. Kristian Epperson is currently second on the Spirit in points with 34 (11G, 23A). In the first matchup against Oshawa, Epperson tallied a goal and an assist.

Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke has been hot as of late. In his last three games, he has recorded six goals and eight assists for 14 points. Sennecke currently leads his team and is third in the OHL with 21 goals. Jets prospect Colby Barlow has recorded a point in six of his last seven games. In that span, Barlow has tallied six goals and four assists. Blue Jackets prospect Luca Marrelli is currently second among OHL defensemen in points with 40. In 29 games played this season, Marrelli has recorded 14 goals and 26 assists.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Joey Willis (NSH)

Â Ethan Hay (TB)

Â Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Â Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Oshawa's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Calum Ritchie (COL)

Â Dylan Roobroeck (NYR)

Â Colby Barlow (WPG)

Â Beckett Sennecke (ANA)

Â Luca Marrelli (CBJ)

Â Ben Danford (TOR)

