Rangers Earn Shootout Victory in Spirited Effort in Windsor

December 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers in action

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Remo Agostino / Windsor Spitfires) Kitchener Rangers in action(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Remo Agostino / Windsor Spitfires)

Windsor, ON - The Rangers rallied to defeat the Windsor Spitfires 3-2 in a shootout on the day they learned head coach Jussi Ahokas would be away from the team. Trent Swick was the lone goal scorer in the shootout and Jackson Parsons stopped 33 of 35 shots along with all three shootout attempts that came his way.

Tanner Lam opened the scoring in the first period before Windsor countered with two unanswered goals by Ethan Martin and Ilya Protas. Windsor carried a one goal lead until Jack Pridham leveled the game midway through the middle frame. No score in the third period meant overtime was needed. The teams traded chances, but no winner was found. Trent Swick was the lone goal scorer in the shootout with Parsons shutting the door on Windsor.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 1, WSR 0

7:37 Tanner Lam (5) - Cameron Arquette

KIT 1, WSR 1

17:17 Ethan Martin (3) - Ethan Belchetz, Jack Nesbitt

KIT 1, WSR 2

18:42 Ilya Protas (17) - Josef Eichler

2nd Period

KIT 2, WSR 2

11:05 Jack Pridham (5) - Cameron Reid, Luca Romano

Shootout

Round 1: Ilya Protas (WSR) MISS, Trent Swick (KIT) GOAL

Round 2: Liam Greentree (WSR) MISS, Tanner Lam (KIT) MISS

Round 3: Ethan Belchetz (WSR) MISS

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Trent Swick (Shootout Winner)

Second Star: Jackson Parsons (33 saves, Win)

Third Star: Joey Costanzo (WSR)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: WSR 35, KIT 21

Power play: WSR 0/2, KIT 0/1

FO%: WSR 50%, 50%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 33/35 Saves, 2 GA, 3/3 in shootout

L: Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 19/21 Saves, 2 GA, 1/2 in shootout

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium following Saturday's meeting with the Spitfires to host the Kingston Frontenacs on Friday, December 13th. The club will then venture to London for their first trip to Canada Life Place this season on Sunday, December 15th. Puck drop against the Frontenacs is set for 7:00 p.m.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

Images from this story



Kitchener Rangers in action

(Remo Agostino / Windsor Spitfires)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.