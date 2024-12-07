Generals Look to Show Some Spirit in Saginaw

December 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals continue their road trip as they head across the boarder to take on the Saginaw Spirit.

Oshawa is coming off a massive 5-3 win against the London Knights as they snapped their 19-game winning streak in the first rematch since last years OHL Championship. The Generals remain tied for first in the Eastern Conference with the win keeping level with the Barrie Colts at 38 points.

Saginaw has been up and down all season playing to a tune of 5-5-0-0 in their last 10 games. The Spirit are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Soo Greyhounds Wednesday night but the return of Michael Misa will give them a boost.

This is the second of two matchups between the two teams this season and it was the Generals skating away with a 5-3 victory on home ice.

Oshawa went up three before Saginaw could get on the board, but the Generals seemed to always have an answer, as the Generals never saw the lead shrink past two.

Catch all the action on CHL TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:05 PM.

