Generals' Efforts Fall Short Against Saginaw Spirit

December 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals continued their road trip, crossing the border to face off against the Saginaw Spirit. After a significant, streak-ending victory over the London Knights the night before, the Gens aimed to carry that momentum forward. However, they came up short, falling 6-1 to the Spirit.

The first period saw Saginaw take control, with Calem Mangone opening the scoring just five minutes in with an unassisted goal. Midway through the period, on a power play, Michael Misa capitalized on a feed from Zayne Parekh to extend the Spirit's lead to 2-0 heading into the second.

The second period was opened again by Calem Mangone scoring his second goal of the night just 49 seconds in. The Generals answered at 13:16 when Colby Barlow capitalized on a pass from Captain Ben Danford, firing a precise shot to put them on the board. However, Saginaw quickly extended their lead again with 9:43 left, as Joey Willis netted a goal for the Spirit. That would be the final action of the period, leaving the score 4-1 in favour of Saginaw as play moved to the third.

The third period mirrored the earlier action, with Saginaw's Misa scoring his second goal five minutes in to make it 5-1. Mangone then completed his hat-trick with 10:09 left on the clock, sealing the final score at 6-1.

The Oshawa Generals will be back in action on Thursday, December 12, when they take on their biggest rivals, the Peterborough Petes, in Peterborough. Tune in to Rogers TV and CHL TV or listen live here on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drop is at 7:05 P.M.

