Spitfires Fall 3-2 in a Shootout to Kitchener

December 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON - The Spitfires and Rangers did battle on Saturday evening in the Border City. The Rangers came in red-hot as winners of their last 5 straight. Their last loss was to the Spitfires in Kitchener back on November 22 nd 2024. The Spitfires had a week between games but were sharp out of the gate. The battle was even and this one needed a shootout where the Rangers would win 3-2.

In the first period, the Rangers would get on the board first as a turnover behind the Spitfires goal would give Lam an empty cage to score. The Spitfires were able to battle back as the third line went to work. Belchetz, Martin and Nesbitt brought the energy every shift. An odd man rush occurred when Belchetz fled the Spitfires zone and he went one on one with a Rangers defender before sliding the puck to Martin who scored his 3 rd goal of the season. Just a minute and a half later, the Spitfires would add another. A beautiful solo effort by Ilya Protas as he went 1 on 3 and tucked the puck five-hole for a highlight reel goal. The Spitfires were up 2-1 after 20 minutes and had a 13-9 shot advantage.

In the second period, the Rangers would tie the game at two after the puck bounced off the side of the net and into the slot for Jack Pridham to score his 5 th goal.

In the third period, both teams would battle hard for the all-important go-ahead goal. Each team traded chances and the Spitfires had two opportunities on the powerplay but could not finish. After 60 minutes we were off to OT.

In the overtime frame, the Spitfires dominated the possession but were only able to muster up 3 shots. The Rangers just had one and we were off to a shootout.

In the shootout, Swick would score for the Rangers first and it would end up being the winner as Protas, Greentree and Belchetz failed to score for the Spitfires.

The Spitfires are back in action tomorrow Sunday the 8 th of December 2024. It is teddy bear toss day, be sure to bring a bear! Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05pm.

