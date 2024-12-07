Rangers Visit Spitfires on Second Half of Back-To-Back to Close Weekend

Windsor, ON - The Kitchener Rangers have their bags packed as they travel to Windsor for the second and final time in the 2024-25 regular season. The Blueshirts look for their first win against the Spitfires this season, dropping the previous two meetings. Puck drop is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. start at WFCU Centre.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

The last instalment of this matchup between Kitchener and Windsor happened only two weeks ago when the Rangers welcomed the Spitfires to The Aud. Rangers defenceman Andrew Bilecki scored his first career OHL goal for the club's lone marker in the game. Kitchener goaltender Jackson Parsons kept the Blueshirts in the game, stopping 37 of 39 shots faced in a close 3-1 final.

Over the Years:

Saturday's showdown is the third of four meetings between these two clubs this season. The Rangers and Spitfires won't meet again until March to wrap up the season series. Since 2019, the two clubs have played against one another 22 times, with Kitchener holding a record of 10-10-2-0 against Windsor in that time and a 4-6-1-0 record at WFCU Centre on the road. The club lost the first meeting in Windsor this season, 12-2. In the 2023-24 regular season, the Rangers were 3-1-0-0 against Windsor.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (20-5-2-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Second in the OHL

Playing host to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Friday night at The Aud, the Kitchener Rangers held on in a close affair, earning a 3-0 win. Rangers captain and defenseman Matthew Andonovski opened the scoring with the lone goal in the opening frame, potting his third of the season to give the Blueshirts a 1-0 lead. Playing in his 200th career OHL game, Chris Grisolia got on the scoresheet with his fifth goal of the 2024-25 campaign - making the score 2-0 in the second period. He would then cap off the memorable night with an empty net tally, solidifying a 3-0 win for Kitchener - their fifth straight.

In net, Jackson Parsons continued his career year recording his 16th win of the season, tying him for the most in the OHL. With the win, Parsons also registered his fourth shutout of the season and seventh (he had four last year and has four this year)in his last two seasons. The netminder turned aside all 27 shots he faced and earned the game's first star.

Kitchener had four power play opportunities but struck out in that department on Friday. Through 28 games, their power play has operated at 22.9% heading into Saturday's matchup with the Spitfires. On the other side of the puck, the Greyhounds were granted just one opportunity with the man advantage, failing to capitalize. It brought the Rangers' penalty kill success rate to 84.7%.

Rangers to Watch:

Luca Romano is one of three goal scorers against the Spitfires this season for the Rangers, registering his first of the season in Windsor back in September. Most recently, the forward had an assist in a 3-0 win over the Greyhounds. Romano was recently named to the 2024 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects game after posting an impressive 14 goals, 13 assists, and a 27-point total. The sophomore forward ranks third on the Rangers in points (27), tied for second in goals (14), and first in power-play goals (6).

Defenceman Alexander Bilecki scored the Rangers' only goal against Windsor in their last outing for his first career OHL goal. Bilecki has since then found the net once more, burying a goal in the annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Tuesday at The Aud. On the season, the freshman has two goals, three assists, and five points. Over his previous six games, he has registered two goals and an assist - looking to add to his point total on Saturday.

Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) is fresh off scoring the 2024 Teddy Bear Toss goal for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. In the last road trip to Windsor, Ellinas scored his second goal of the season against the Spitfires. In his last five games, Ellinas has three goals and three assists for a six-point total. The Senators prospect is off to a strong start, already posting 14 goals, six assists, and 20 points through 28 games.

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (19-6-2-0)

Third in the Western Conference, Third in the OHL

Heading into Saturday's affair against the Kitchener Rangers, the Windsor Spitfires have had a week off, last playing on Saturday, November 30th against the Owen Sound Attack. After a lopsided loss to the Guelph Storm on Friday, losing 6-2, the Spitfires bounced back with a commanding 6-3 win in Owen Sound. Though the Attack struck first, the Spitfires jumped out to a 4-2 lead after 40 minutes of action. With the help of Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings), who scored a hat-trick, and Ilya Protas (Washington Capitals), who registered a goal and three assists, the Spitfires cruised to an eventual 6-3 win - tacking on two more goals in the third period. Windsor goaltender Joey Costanzo was solid, turning aside 35 of 38 shots faced, limiting any comeback effort from the Attack.

Both Windsor and Owen Sound were given the same amount of power plays (four) and each team converted on one opportunity, going one-for-four. On the season, the Spitfires have capitalized on the power play at 26.1%. On the penalty kill, they've been successful at killing penalties, going 82.3%.

Following Saturday's contest with the Rangers, the Spitfires will trek on to game two of their three-game homestand, hosting the defending Memorial Cup champions - the Saginaw Spirit.

Spitfires to Watch:

A player to watch on the opposing side is forward Ilya Protas (Washington Capitals) who is competing in his first season in the OHL. Most recently, the winger had a four-point performance (1G, 3A) against the Attack, earning the second star of the game. He currently sits second on the team in points (36), second in goals (16), and second in assists (27). In the 2023-24 season, Protas played for the Des Moines Buccaneers in the USHL, posting 14 goals, 37 assists, and 51 points in 61 games.

Joey Costanzo is competing in his fourth season in the OHL, third with the Spitfires. Already appearing in 21 games for the club this season, Costanzo has a record of 16-4-1, a 2.35 goals against average, and a .918 save percentage. His 16 wins rank tied for first in the OHL while his 2.35 goals against average and .918 save percentage sit third in the OHL. Against the Rangers, he has won his lone game in the crease this season.

Forward Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings) has been on a heater as of late, scoring six goals and four assists for a 10-point total in the past four games. In two meetings with the Rangers this season, Greentree has scored in each appearance. In his third season, Greentree leads the team in goals (17), assists (27), and points (44). His 44 points rank tied for fifth in the OHL while his 27 assists have him sitting tied for fourth in that category.

Drafted Spitfires:

The Spitfires have four players that have been drafted to the NHL, three that were selected in 2024, and one that was picked in the 2022 NHL Entry draft. Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings), AJ Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks), and Ilya Protas (Washington Capitals) were taken in the 2024 draft. Tnias Mathurin (Detroit Red Wings) was selected in the 2022 draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Saturday's game vs the Windsor Spitfires will be televised on Your TV and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Saturday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will return to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium following Saturday's meeting with the Spitfires to host the Kingston Frontenacs on Friday, December 13th. The club will then venture to London for their first trip to Canada Life Place this season on Sunday, December 15th. Puck drop against the Frontenacs is set for 7:00 p.m.

