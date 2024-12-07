Mangone's Nets Hat Trick, Spirit Beat Generals 6-1 in Lazary's 200th

December 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit on game night

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Natalie Shaver - OHL Images) Saginaw Spirit on game night(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Natalie Shaver - OHL Images)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Oshawa Generals 6-1 on Saturday, December 7th on Superhero Night. Michael Misa tallied two goals and an assist while Calem Mangone recorded a hat-trick. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 33 saves on 34 shots. Isaac Gravelle was the starting goaltender for Oshawa tallying 25 saves on 31 shots. Spirit head coach Chris Lazary secured his 200th win in the OHL, becoming the 6th active coach in the league to do so.

The Spirit got on the board first as Calem Mangone skated into the slot and fired a wrist shot past the glove of Gravelle for his 10th goal of the season. Saginaw took a 1-0 lead just 4:54 into the first period.

Saginaw added another while on the power play. Zayne Parekh found Michael Misa in front of the net as Michael Misa tapped in his 26th goal of the season. Kristian Epperson also picked up an assist as Saginaw grew their lead to 2-0.

After 1: SAG 2 - 0 OSH (Total Shots: 14 - 15)

Calem Mangone struck again as he skated right into the slot and buried his second goal of the night early in the second. Jacob Cloutier and Josh Glavin recorded the assists as Saginaw took a 3-0 lead 49 seconds into the second period.

Oshawa got on the board during four-on-four play. Colby Barlow buried a one-time pass from Ben Danford which cut the Spirit lead to 3-1.

The Spirit regained their three-goal lead as Joey Willis dove to tuck in his own rebound for his 17th goal of the season just minutes later. Kristian Epperson and Michael Misa tallied the assists.

After 2: SAG 4 - 1 OSH (2nd Period Shots: 9 - 7 Totals Shots: 23 - 22)

Saginaw continued to add on as Zayne Parekh skated towards the slot and found Michael Misa crashing the net as he tapped in his second goal of the game. Joey Willis also picked up an assist as the Spirit took a 5-1 lead 5:33 into the third period. Misa currently sits with 27 goals in just 26 games so far this season.

With 10:09 left in the third period, Calem Mangone completed the hat-trick as he picked up the loose puck in front of the net and fired it past Gravelle. Carson Harmer and Josh Glavin picked up the assists.

FINAL: SAG 6 - 1 OSH (3rd Period Shots: 8 - 12 Total Shots: 31 - 34)

Powerplays: SAG 1/3 OSH 0/6

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (33 Saves / 34 Shots W) OSH Isaac Gravelle (25 Saves / 31 Shots L)

Saginaw travels to Windsor for the fourth game of the season series against the Spitfires on Sunday, December 8th. Puck drop is set for 4:05 PM.

Images from this story



Saginaw Spirit on game night

(Natalie Shaver - OHL Images)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.