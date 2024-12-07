Game Day, Game 27, Firebirds at Wolves - 7:05 p.m.

December 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

GAME 27 - Firebirds at Wolves

Sudbury Community Arena

Sudbury, Ontario

7:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Urban Podrekar scored his first goal as a Firebird and Chris Thibodeau found the back of the net in his return from a three-game absence but Flint was beaten by the Barrie Colts, 5-2, on Thursday night at Sadlon Arena.

ONE TRIP ONLY: The Firebirds are set for their only visit of the season to Sudbury on Saturday night. Every team Flint is playing this week, Barrie, Sudbury and North Bay, is a team the Firebirds will travel to only once and play only twice during the season. Flint is 3-4-0-0 all-time at Sudbury Community Arena, including a 4-3 win last season on October 20, 2023.

COLLINS, KONYEN AND MANIA RETURN: Saturday night will feature a return to Sudbury for former Wolves Nolan Collins, Evan Konyen and Matthew Mania. Each played three seasons for the Wolves before being traded to Flint in June, along with the rights to Josh Colosimo, who never played a game for Sudbury. Flint sent Gavin Ewles, Daks Klinkhammer and nine draft picks to Sudbury in the deal. Klinkhammer is currently playing for the NOJHL Greater Sudbury Cubs while Ewles will also face his former team for the first time on Saturday.

OUT EAST: Saturday is the sixth game the Firebirds have played against an Eastern Conference opponent. Flint is 3-2-0-0 against the East this season, with wins against the Oshawa Generals, Peterborough Petes, and the Niagara Icedogs against a pair of losses to the Barrie Colts.

FIRE AT WILL: The Firebirds put up 42 shots on goal in the loss at Barrie on Thursday, one shy of their season-high of 43. Flint had 17 shots in the second period, which matched a high for a single period, then eclipsed that high with 18 in the third period.

ODDS AND ENDS: Flint is three games into a stretch of five in a row on the road...the Wolves played on Friday night at home against the Erie Otters while the Firebirds had the night off. Sudbury beat Erie, 5-2...there are only four games scheduled around the OHL on Saturday...on Thursday Jimmy Lombardi was named to the Western Conference roster for the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will head to North Bay on Sunday for a matinee with the Battalion. Puck drop at the North Bay Memorial Gardens is scheduled for 2 p.m.

