Spirit Close Weekend with Otters Saturday Night

October 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (3-0-1-0) host the Erie Otters (2-1-0-0) on Saturday, October 5th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: CHL TV, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 471 / OHL Live

Last Game:

Saginaw traveled to Sarnia to take on the Sting on Friday, October 4th at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Saginaw would start the scoring six minutes into the first with Michael Misa tallying his eighth goal of the season. Sarnia would respond later in the first tying the game at one. The second period started with Jacob Cloutier scoring his second, but then Sarnia scored three unanswered taking a two-goal lead into the third. Captain Ethan Hay cut the lead to one when he buried a shorthanded goal with five minutes left to play. Down one with less than a second left, Calem Mangone tied the game with his first of the season and sent the game to overtime. Nothing would come out of overtime and the game was taken to a shootout. Zayne Parekh completed the comeback win with his lone shootout goal with the Spirit winning 5-4.

Erie last played against the London Knights at Budweiser Gardens on Friday, October 4th winning by a score of 5-3. Dylan Edwards recorded three points (2G, 1A) and Goaltender Noah Erliden had 36 saves on 29 shots securing the win for Erie.

Last Season:

Saginaw and Erie matched up four times last season, splitting the series with each winning two. Saginaw would outscore Erie in the series 17-15. The Otters came out on top the last time these teams played by a score of 5-4 on March 16th in Erie.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa is off to a historic start recording eight goals in four games. Misa is the OHL leader in goals (8) and is second in points (9) while recording a goal in every game so far this season. Flames prospect Zayne Parekh is coming off a three-assist game on Friday night and was a constant threat against Sarnia.

Erie's round one import draft pick Noah Erliden is coming off a 36 save performance in the team's victory against London. Erliden was named first star on the night, and has recorded a 3.03 GAA and .912 SV% through his first three OHL games. Chicago Blackhawks second round pick Martin Misiak is looking to reach new career highs this season for Erie. Former #1 overall import draft pick recorded 47 points last season (23G, 24A) looks to improve those totals as he already has 3 points (2G, 1A) on the season. Otters forward Malcolm Spence, a teammate of Michael Misa's with the Mississauga Senators, enters his draft year as well in 2024-25. Spence added an assist in London last night, and has three points in three games this season (1G-2A-3P).

Saginaw's NHL drafted players:

- Joey Willis (NSH)

- Ethan Hay (TB)

- Zayne Parekh (CGY)

- Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Erie's Drafted Players

- Martin Misiak (CHI)

- Carey Terrance (ANA)

- Ty Henry (CHI)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.