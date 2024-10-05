Michael Misa Adds to his Historic Season in Spirit Win Over Erie

October 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Erie Otters in a dominant fashion by a score of 7-3 on Saturday night. Michael Misa added another multi-goal performance to his draft eligible campaign, bringing his total to ten in five games. Predators prospect Joey Willis tallied two points (1G, 1A) bringing his season total to five (2G, 3A). Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 34 saves on 37 shots. Charlie Burns was the netminder for Erie, tallying 34 saves on 31 shots.

Erie would begin tonight scoring with Dylan Edwards scoring his third of the season 1:29 into the first period. Sam Alfano and Pano Fimis would get the assists.

Saginaw would answer right away with Michael Misa burying his ninth goal of the season off the rush. Calem Mangone picked up his fourth assist of the season and Will Bishop his third.

The Spirit would strike again after a failed powerplay attempt at 10:01. Nashville prospect Joey Willis sniped one top shelf for his second goal of the year. He would get assists from James Guo and Jacob Cloutier, giving the Spirit a 2-1 lead.

After 1: SAG 2 - 1 ER (Total Shots: 12 - 8)

Just 20 seconds into the second period, Ethan Hay would bury a pass from Michael Misa to give the Spirit a 3-1 lead on the powerplay. Flames prospect Zayne Parekh grabbed his fourth assist in two nights on the goal.

In the closing seconds of the period, Michael Misa hammered a one timer coming from Josh Glavin for his tenth goal of the season. Joey Willis picked up an assist, his second point of the night. Misa's goal gave him four multi-goal outings in his first five games.

After 2: SAG 4 - 1 ER (2nd Period Shots: 7 - 13 Total Shots: 19 - 21)

Erie opened the scoring in the third. Gabriel Frasca netted his first of the season with assists from Malcolm Spence and Brett Hammond.

The Spirit answered right back with Nic Sima dancing through the Otters zone and burying his first of the season at 2:32. PJ Forgione picked up the assist on the goal that made it 5-2.

Saginaw kept the scoring going with a shorthanded goal coming off the stick of Kristian Epperson on a breakaway. The Spirit add another to their lead making it 6-2.

Erie cut the lead to three with Pano Fimis cleaning up a rebound from Sam Alfano on the powerplay.

Carson Harmer batted a floating puck into the net for his second of the season to seal the deal for the Spirt. Calem Mangone and Liam Storch get the assists, and Saginaw would ride a 7-3 score into two points.

FINAL: SAG 7 - 3 ER (3rd Period Shots: 12 - 16 Total Shots: 31 - 37)

Powerplays: SAG 1/4 ER 1/5

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (34 Saves / 37 Shots W) ER Charlie Burns (24 Saves / 31 Shots L)

Saginaw stays home to host the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday, October 12th at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.