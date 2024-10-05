Spitfires Defeat Bulldogs 5-1

October 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Spitfires travelled to Brantford for a matchup with the Bulldogs. It was a closely contested battle but the Spitfires were able to fight off the Bulldogs attack and take a crucial two points away from a good Brantford team with a 5-1 win.

In the first period, the Spitfires dominated the possession and the pace of play. They were able to score the games first goal as Nesbitt got the puck to Greentree and he shot the puck for a rebound and Protas picked it up and put it in the goal. It was Protas' second in as many games. Just less than two minutes later, the Spitfires would double their lead on the powerplay. Cristoforo got the puck to Greentree and Davis finished off the play for his 3rd of the year. The shots were 16-8 for the Spitfires after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Bulldogs would fight back and gather momentum. The had a lot of offensive zone pressure but were unable to answer against Joey Costanzo. Late in the frame, the Spitfires would take some wind out of the Brantford sails as Spellacy scored on the powerplay for his 2nd of the season. After 40 minutes, the Spitfires led 3-0.

In the third period, the Spitfires offense would continue to excel and gel as Greentree found Abraham his third of the season. Just less than four minutes later, the Bulldogs would respond on a backdoor play to end Costanzo's shutout streak at 112:34 as they trailed 4-1. The Spitfires would get into penalty trouble in the third period but add an empty net goal by Jack Nesbitt and seal a 5-1 win.

The Spitfires will have a few days of practice before their next game as a tough weekend awaits them. A trip to Brampton on Friday followed by a Saturday night in Erie and then to finish the weekend off with a Thanksgiving Monday tilt vs the Oshawa Generals.

